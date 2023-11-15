Astellas Pharma To Buy Propella Therapeutics For About $175 Mln

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) agreed to buy Propella Therapeutics Inc. for about US$175 million.

Propella is a privately held biopharmaceutical company that has leveraged a wholly owned proprietary platform that combines medicinal chemistry with lymphatic targeting to create new oncology drugs.

Through the acquisition of Propella, Astellas will acquire PRL-02 (abiraterone decanoate), a next-generation androgen biosynthesis inhibitor being developed by Propella to treat prostate cancer. PRL-02 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial and is expected to enter Phase 2a clinical trials in 2024.

The transaction is expected to occur during Astellas' fiscal year 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.