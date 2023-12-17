Astellas Pharma Inc. - ADR (ALPMY) Price Target Increased by 5.40% to 18.58

The average one-year price target for Astellas Pharma Inc. - ADR (OTC:ALPMY) has been revised to 18.58 / share. This is an increase of 5.40% from the prior estimate of 17.63 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.08 to a high of 29.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.37% from the latest reported closing price of 11.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astellas Pharma Inc. - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALPMY is 0.11%, an increase of 14.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.04% to 483K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Group holds 392K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPMY by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 35K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPMY by 3.44% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 41.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALPMY by 59.31% over the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 15.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPMY by 2.02% over the last quarter.

