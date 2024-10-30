Astellas Pharma H1 Profit Rises; Lifts FY24 Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) reported first half profit of 73.51 billion yen, an increase of 105.3% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 41.06 yen, up 105.7%. Core operating profit was 183.05 billion yen, up 36.2% from last year. Basic core earnings per share was 78.62 yen, up 29.0%.

For the first six month period, revenue was 935.62 billion yen, an increase of 22.0% from last year.

The company upwardly revised its fiscal 2024 business forecast. Core profit is now estimated at 220.0 billion yen. Basic core earnings per share is now projected at 122.90 yen. Revenue is now expected at 1.8 trillion yen. Basic earnings per share is anticipated to be 27.93 yen.

