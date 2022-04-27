Astellas Pharma FY21 Core Profit Decreases; Revenue Up 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) reported that its fiscal 2021 core operating profit decreased by 2.6% year-on-year to 244.7 billion yen, and core profit decreased by 9.2% to 190.6 billion yen. Basic core earnings per share was 103.03 yen compared to 113.03 yen.

Fiscal 2021 profit to owners of parent increased to 124.09 billion yen from 120.59 billion yen. Earnings per share was 67.05 yen compared to 64.90 yen. Fiscal year 2021 revenue increased by 3.7% to 1.30 trillion yen.

For fiscal 2022, the company projects: basic core earnings per share of 122.05 yen; and revenue of 1.44 trillion yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.