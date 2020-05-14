Astellas Pharma FY19 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) reported that its fiscal 2019 profit declined 12.1 percent to 195.4 billion yen. Basic earnings per share was 104.15 yen compared to 115.05 yen, prior year. Core operating profit declined by 0.3 percent to 277.8 billion yen. Excluding items, core operating profit rose 4.3 percent, for the fiscal year period. Core basic earnings per share was 118.95 yen compared to 129.07 yen. Fiscal 2019 revenue declined 0.4 percent to 1.3 trillion yen. Excluding items, revenue rose 2.4 percent, for the fiscal year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.