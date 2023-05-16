News & Insights

Markets
ALPMY

Astellas Pharma Enters Into Joint Research Agreement With Sony

May 16, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) and Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) have entered into a research agreement to discover an Antibody-Drug Conjugate platform in oncology based on Sony's polymeric material, KIRAVIA 2 Backbone. The companies will jointly develop and optimize a new ADC platform using the KIRAVIA Backbone as a linker. Also, Astellas will conduct non-clinical trials of development candidates.

KIRAVIA Backbone is created using the organic polymer technology cultivated in KIRAVIA Dyes, which Sony independently developed. It features a high degree of freedom in design.

The companies jointly began exploratory research of new linker technology aimed at creating a new ADC platform in July 2022. Also, the companies have agreed to continue discussions on expanding research partnerships to create new value by combining Sony's technology with Astellas' pharmaceutical capabilities.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALPMY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.