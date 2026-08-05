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Astellas Pharma Earnings Up In Q1; Guides FY27

August 05, 2026 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (4503.T, ALPMF, ALPMY), a pharmaceutical and life sciences company, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 141.81 billion yen from 68.42 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 78.96 yen versus 38.11 yen last year.

Operating profit jumped to 184.51 billion yen from 94.65 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 640.91 billion yen from 505.79 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2027 revenue to increase 3.8% year over year to 2.22 trillion yen. Full-year 2027 operating profit is projected to rise 3.2% to 395 billion yen.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal 2027 is expected to increase 2.9% year over year to 300 billion yen, with basic earnings per share projected at 167.46 yen.

Astellas Pharma closed trading 0.44% lesser at JPY 2,159 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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