Astellas Pharma buys Xyphos Biosciences, deal worth up to $665 mln

By Rocky Swift

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc 4503.T has bought U.S.-based Xyphos Biosciences Inc to expand its immuno-oncology business, a deal worth up to $665 million including potential development milestones and its second acquisition in as many months.

Japan's second biggest drugmaker by sales paid $120 million upfront for Xyphos, with the rest milestone payments, the companies said in a statement.

Astellas also said this month it had agreed to purchase Audentes Therapeutics Inc for about $3 billion to expand its push into genetic medicines. The deal is due to close in January.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Rocky.Swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.