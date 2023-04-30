Astellas Pharma buys Iveric Bio for $5.9 bln

May 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Astellas Pharma 4503.T said on Monday it had fully acquired drugmaker IVERIC Bio Inc ISEE.N, through Berry Merger Sub, Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Astellas US Holding, Inc.

Astellas bought IVERIC for $40.00 per share in cash, for a total equity value of approximately $5.9 billion.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

