Astellas Pharma buys Iveric Bio for $5.9 bln

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

April 30, 2023 — 07:12 pm EDT

May 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Astellas Pharma 4503.T said on Monday it had fully acquired drugmaker IVERIC Bio Inc ISEE.N, through Berry Merger Sub, Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Astellas US Holding, Inc.

Astellas bought IVERIC for $40.00 per share in cash, for a total equity value of approximately $5.9 billion.

