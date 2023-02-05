Astellas Pharma Board Approves Changes Of Management Structure

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) announced that its board approved changes of its Representative Director, President and chief executive officer and its management structure.

Astellas decided it is best for it to consider and implement strategies for achieving CSP2021, which ends in fiscal year 2025 and long-term growth beyond that under the new leadership.

Astellas noted that Naoki Okamura will take over as new President and chief executive officer. Astellas's current President and CEO, Kenji Yasukawa, will take over as Chairman of the Board.

Claus Zieler will be appointed as Chief Commercial Officer. He joined Astellas Group in 2019 as President, International Markets Commercial with experience in the commercial area at Schering and Bayer. Yukio Matsui, the current Chief Commercial Officer, will retire on March 31, 2023.

Adam Pearson will be appointed as Chief Strategy Officer. Yukio Matsui, the current Senior Corporate Executive, will retire on March 31, 2023.

