Astellas Pharma Announces Positive Results From Phase 3 Trial Of Izervay In Geographic Atrophy

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) announced positive 24-month results from the Phase 3 GATHER2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Izervay (avacincaptad pegol intravitreal solution), a complement C5 inhibitor for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

According to the company, the results demonstrated that the Izervay monthly dosing regimen met the primary objective to significantly slow geographic atrophy or GA growth compared to sham at 24 months.

In addition, the treatment effect with the every other month dosing regimen for Izervay showed a similar reduction in the rate of GA growth versus sham.

Overall, safety after 24 months of treatment was consistent with previously reported 12-month data, with no new safety signals identified. There was one case of culture-positive endophthalmitis and one case of non-serious intraocular inflammation. There were no cases of occlusive or non-occlusive retinal vasculitis or ischemic neuropathy. The rate of choroidal neovascularization (CNV) was 12% in patients treated with IZERVAY and 9% in those treated with sham.

Izervay was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on August 4, 2023, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency.

Astellas said it is reviewing potential financial impacts of the results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

