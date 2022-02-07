Markets
Astellas Pharma Announces Positive Data From Study Of AT845 In Adults With Late-Onset Pompe Disease

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) announced positive interim safety data from FORTIS Study. The Phase I/II clinical trial evaluated AT845, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene replacement therapy to deliver a functional alpha-glucosidase gene to express acid alpha-glucosidase directly in muscle cells in adults with Late-Onset Pompe Disease.

Pompe disease is a rare, severe, autosomal recessive metabolic disease characterized by progressive muscular degeneration. The disease is caused by mutations in the alpha-glucosidase (GAA) gene that prevent the production and function of a protein called acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA).

GAA is responsible for metabolizing glycogen, and dysfunction or absence of the protein results in the accumulation of glycogen in tissues, primarily in the skeletal and cardiac muscles, where it causes damage to tissue structure and function.

Currently, the only approved treatment for Pompe is enzyme replacement therapy, which is a chronic treatment delivered in bi-weekly infusions and relies solely on tissue uptake of GAA from plasma.

