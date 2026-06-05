Is Astellas Pharma (ALPMY) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 888 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Astellas Pharma Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALPMY's full-year earnings has moved 19.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ALPMY has returned about 1.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.5% on average. This means that Astellas Pharma Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH). The stock has returned 2.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Astellas Pharma Inc. is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 135 individual companies and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.5% so far this year, meaning that ALPMY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Astellas Pharma Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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