Astellas Pharma (ALPMF) Price Target Increased by 8.65% to 18.58

The average one-year price target for Astellas Pharma (OTC:ALPMF) has been revised to 18.58 / share. This is an increase of 8.65% from the prior estimate of 17.10 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.08 to a high of 29.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.90% from the latest reported closing price of 12.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astellas Pharma. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALPMF is 0.32%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.70% to 194,264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,082K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,146K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPMF by 8.03% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 14,914K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,335K shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPMF by 5.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,430K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,248K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPMF by 1.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,834K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,788K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPMF by 5.51% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 7,016K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,914K shares, representing an increase of 15.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPMF by 8.69% over the last quarter.

