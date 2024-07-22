Astellas, Osaka University To Develop Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cartilage Organoid Cell Therapy

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma and Graduate School of Medicine / Faculty of Medicine, Osaka University announced that Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine, a subsidiary of Astellas, Universal Cells, a subsidiary of Astellas, and Osaka University have entered into a research collaboration to develop pluripotent stem cell-derived cartilage organoid cell therapy for the treatment of intervertebral disc degenerative disease. The parties plan to combine the cartilage tissue creation protocol established by Professor Noriyuki Tsumaki of the Department of Tissue Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka University, Universal Cells' UDC technology, and AIRM's R&D expertise in cell therapy, and jointly create a cell therapy for intervertebral disc degenerative disease.

Universal Cells holds the rights to Universal Donor Cell technology to create cell therapy products from pluripotent stem cells that have reduced risk of immune rejection by genetically modifying Human Leukocyte Antigen using gene editing technology.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.