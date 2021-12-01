Markets
Astellas, Dyno Therapeutics To Develop AAV Gene Therapy Vectors For Skeletal And Cardiac Muscle

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) and Dyno Therapeutics Inc. said that they have reach an agreement to develop next-generation adeno-associated virus or AAV vectors for gene therapy directed to skeletal and cardiac muscle using Dyno's CapsidMap platform.

As per the terms of the deal, Dyno will design novel AAV capsids with improved functional properties for gene therapy. Astellas will be responsible for conducting preclinical, clinical and commercialization activities, including manufacturing, of gene therapy product candidates using the novel capsids.

Dyno will receive an $18 million upfront payment and be eligible to receive additional payments during the research phase of the collaboration as well as clinical and sales milestone payments and royalties for any resulting products.

The aggregate potential value of future milestone and royalty payments to Dyno exceeds $235 million per product and over $1.6 billion in total value.

