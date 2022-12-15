Astellas Announces Positive Results From Phase 3 Trial Of Zolbetuximab Combination In Gastric Cancer

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) announced positive results from the Phase 3 GLOW clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of zolbetuximab in combination with CAPOX.

Zolbetuximab is an investigational first-in-class Claudin-18.2 (CLDN18.2) targeted monoclonal antibody, for the first-line treatment of patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.

The GLOW study met its primary endpoint showing statistical significance in progression-free survival (PFS) for patients treated with zolbetuximab plus CAPOX compared to placebo plus CAPOX.

In addition, the study met a key secondary endpoint, overall survival (OS), showing statistical significance for patients treated with zolbetuximab plus CAPOX compared to placebo plus CAPOX.

"We are extremely pleased to share positive topline results from GLOW following the positive SPOTLIGHT readout last month. This further confirms the potential role of zolbetuximab in gastric cancer treatment, an important milestone in our gastric cancer development program," said Ahsan Arozullah, Senior Vice President and Head of Development Therapeutic Areas, Astellas.

