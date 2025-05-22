Markets
Astellas And Pfizer's XTANDI Shows Long-Term Survival Benefits In Metastatic Prostate Cancer

May 22, 2025 — 11:28 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced longer-term follow-up results from an open-label extension of the Phase 3 ARCHES study, reporting a five-year follow up of overall survival benefits and a 30% reduction in the risk of death in men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) treated with XTANDI (enzalutamide), an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI), plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) compared to placebo plus ADT.

After a median follow-up of 61.4 months, treatment with XTANDI (enzalutamide) plus ADT was associated with a 66% probability of survival at five years compared to 53% probability of survival with placebo plus ADT.

XTANDI (enzalutamide) is the first and only androgen receptor inhibitor to demonstrate an overall survival benefit at five years in men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.

The company noted that data continue to show wide-ranging effect of treatment with XTANDI (enzalutamide) plus ADT across various patient subgroups, notably those with high-volume disease, no prior docetaxel use, and synchronous disease.

XTANDI is currently approved in more than 90 countries, including in the United States, European Union and Japan.

