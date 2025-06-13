Astellas And MRI Partner To Support Pharma Startups In Japan

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma and Mitsubishi Research Institute or MRI have agreed to work together to help drug-discovery startups in Japan expand globally. Their goal is to make Japan a stronger player in the world of drug research and help new companies grow and succeed around the world, Astellas Pharma said in a statement.

MRI will use its past experience with a support program called MEDISO, which has already helped more than 1,200 startups and research groups. It will create new support plans for startups joining this project.

Astellas said it will offer these startups access to labs and offices at SakuLab™-Tsukuba, located at its research center in Tsukuba. Startups working from SakuLab™-Tsukuba will also get advice from Astellas experts and be able to work closely with other researchers and startups in the same space. This will help them move their drug development projects forward faster.

Astellas noted that the new support will give Japanese drug startups early knowledge about the pharmaceutical industry, helping them grow globally and explore deals to license their products.

