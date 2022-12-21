Astellas, 3 Other Companies Collaborate To Reduce Environmental Burden In Field Of Pharma Packaging

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. (TAK) said that they have collaborated to reduce environmental burden in the field of pharmaceutical packaging.

The four companies will aim to promote the use of more environmentaly friendly packaging for pharmaceutical products by sharing knowledge on packaging technologies to reduce environmental burden, such as blister packs made of biomass-based plastic instead of petroleum-derived plastic, compact packaging, recycled packaging materials, and recyclable packaging materials.

The four companies expect to expand the collaboration beyond the four companies by calling on other companies in order to reduce further environmental burden.

