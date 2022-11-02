Astec Q3 Adj. Profit Declines

Markets
(RTTNews) - Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) reported third quarter adjusted EPS of $0.28 compared to $0.48, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.30, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income attributable to controlling interest declined to $0.7 million from $9.0 million, prior year. EPS was $0.03 compared to $0.39.

Net sales increased 18.1% to $315.2 million. Analysts on average had estimated $301.93 million in revenue.

