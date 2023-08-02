Astec Q2 Adj. Profit Rises; Net Sales Up 10.0%

(RTTNews) - Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) reported second quarter net income attributable to controlling interest of $13.1 million compared to a loss of $3.9 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.58 compared to a loss of $0.17. Adjusted EPS was $0.87 compared to $0.19. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales were $350.0 million, up 10.0% from prior year. Domestic sales were $286.4 million, an increase of 15.3%. Analysts on average had estimated $348.74 million in revenue.

