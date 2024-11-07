Astec price target raised to $40 from $36 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Astec (ASTE) to $40 from $36 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 results were relatively in line with expectations with sales below and EBITDA in line with consensus for the second consecutive quarter.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ASTE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.