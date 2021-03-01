Markets
ASTE

Astec Industries Turns To Profit In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter was $15.4 million or $0.67 per share compared to a net loss of $18.4 million or $0.81 per share in the previous year.

Excluding restructuring and other net charges, adjusted net income was $12.8 million increased 56.1% compared to the prior year period, while Adjusted earnings per share of $0.56 increased 55.6% compared to $0.36 for fourth quarter of 2019.

Quarterly net sales were $238.9 million down 15.6% from $283.2 million last year. Domestic sales decreased $29.3 million or 14.0% and international sales decreased $15.0 million or 20.4% due mainly to COVID-19 related business disruptions in the fourth quarter versus last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.42 per share and revenues of $271.12 million for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASTE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More