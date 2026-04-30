Astec Industries to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Astec Industries’ first-quarter total sales is pegged at $394 million, suggesting an improvement of 19.6% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 88 cents per share over the past 60 days. The estimate indicates in-line results with the year-ago quarter.

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ASTE’s Earnings Surprise History

Astec Industries has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.84%.

Astec Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Astec Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Astec Industries, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Astec Industries Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Astec Industries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Astec Industries has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped ASTE’s Q1 Performance

Astec Industries is expected to have delivered an improved top-line performance in the first quarter of 2026, supported by healthy demand in certain markets and improved backlog conversion. ASTE started the first quarter with a backlog of $514.1M, up 22.5% year over year. Materials Solutions backlog increased $105.8M year over year to $219.9M, reflecting a combination of organic demand and TerraSource's $53.2 million contribution. However, Infrastructure Solutions backlog was $294.2M, modestly lower year over year.

Continued strength in U.S. infrastructure spending, particularly in road construction and aggregates, is expected to have supported equipment demand across ASTE’s core markets. However, ongoing weakness in certain end markets, such as mobile paving and forestry equipment, is likely to have been an offset.



Growth in the quarter is also likely to have been aided by contributions from recent acquisitions and expanding product offerings. The addition of TerraSource in 2025 and the more recent acquisition of CWMF are expected to have boosted volumes within the Materials Solutions and Infrastructure Solutions segments, respectively. Additionally, rising aftermarket parts sales, which accounted for more than 30% of total sales in 2025, are likely to have provided a steady stream of recurring revenues.

However, unfavorable mix, integration costs related to acquisitions and elevated operating expenses are likely to have weighed on profitability, consistent with trends seen in the previous quarter when margins contracted despite higher sales.

ASTE’s Price Performance

Astec Industries stock has gained 64.1% in the past year compared with its industry’s 139.9% growth.



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Stocks to Consider

Here are a few Industrial Products stocks, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Kennametal KMT, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kennametal’s earnings for the first quarter of 2026 is pegged at 68 cents per share, indicating 44.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Kennametal has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 35.4%.

AGCO AGCO, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5, currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

AGCO’s earnings for the quarter are pegged at 44 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 7%. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 329.6%.

Eaton ETN, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5, has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eaton’s earnings for the first quarter of 2026 is pegged at $2.74 per share, indicating 0.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Eaton has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 0.53%.

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Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.