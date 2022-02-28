Astec Industries Q4 Results Miss Estimates - Quick Facts

Markets
Astec Industries Q4 Results Miss Estimates

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) on Monday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of $9.2 million or $0.40 per share, compared to $15.4 million or $0.67 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter was $0.03 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.56 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 12.1 percent to $267.8 million from $238.9 million in the same quarter last year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.02 per share on revenues of $267.89 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

