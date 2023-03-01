Astec Industries Q4 Loss Narrows With Higher Sales

(RTTNews) - Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE), a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to controlling interest narrowed to $1 million from last year's $10 million.

Loss per share were $0.04, narrower than loss of $0.44 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest was $7.8 million or $0.34 per share, compared to prior year's loss of $1.4 million or $0.06 per share.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased 31.2 percent to $349.9 million from $266.6 million a year ago. Analysts expected sales of $313.55 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.