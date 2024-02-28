Astec Industries Q4 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates, But Net Sales Miss

(RTTNews) - Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported a net income for the fourth quarter of $14.9 million or $0.65 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $0.90 per share, compared to $0.34 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 3.6 percent to $337.2 million from $249.9 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.66 per share on revenues of $347.29 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

