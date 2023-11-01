Astec Industries Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Astec Industries (ASTE):

Earnings: -$6.6 million in Q3 vs. $0.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q3 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Astec Industries reported adjusted earnings of -$0.2 million or -$0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.62 per share Revenue: $303.1 million in Q3 vs. $315.2 million in the same period last year.

