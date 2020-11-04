Astec Industries Q3 Adj. Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates - Quick Facts

Markets
Astec Industries Q3 Adj. Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported that its net income for the third quarter fell to $1.6 million or $0.07 per share from $3.0 million or $0.13 per share in the year-ago period.

However, adjusted earnings per share were $0.20, compared to $0.17 in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales declined 9.5 percent to $231.4 million from $255.8 million last year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, net sales decreased 8.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter on revenues of $227.99 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

