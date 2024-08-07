Astec Industries Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Astec Industries (ASTE):

Earnings: -$14 million in Q2 vs. $13.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.61 in Q2 vs. $0.58 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Astec Industries reported adjusted earnings of $14 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Revenue: $345.5 million in Q2 vs. $350 million in the same period last year.

