Astec Industries Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Astec Industries (ASTE):

Earnings: -$3.9 million in Q2 vs. $8.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.17 in Q2 vs. $0.36 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Astec Industries reported adjusted earnings of $4.3 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.52 per share Revenue: $318.2 million in Q2 vs. $277.6 million in the same period last year.

