Astec Industries Q1 Profit Rises; Net Sales Up 19.5%

(RTTNews) - Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to controlling interest increased to $12.1 million from $4.1 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.53 compared to $0.18. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.90 from $0.41. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.52, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales were $347.9 million, up 19.5% from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $341.36 million in revenue.

