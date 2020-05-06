Markets
ASTE

Astec Industries Q1 Adj. EBITDA Declines; Net Sales Down 11.3%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) reported that its first quarter adjusted EPS of $1.00, increased 53.8% compared to $0.65 from last year; inclusive of $0.42 benefit to EPS attributed to the CARES Act. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.38, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $24.3 million, down 4.7% from $25.5 million prior year.

First quarter net sales were $288.8 million, down 11.3% compared to $325.8 million, prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, net sales decreased 10.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $291.45 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASTE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular