Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.12

The board of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of August, with investors receiving $0.12 per share. This means the annual payment will be 1.1% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Astec Industries Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Prior to this announcement, Astec Industries' dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings, and the company was also not generating any cash flow to offset this. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 104.5%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio getting very high over the next year.

NasdaqGS:ASTE Historic Dividend August 5th 2022

Astec Industries Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.0% over that duration. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Astec Industries' EPS has fallen by approximately 52% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Astec Industries' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Astec Industries' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Astec Industries that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

