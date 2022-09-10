Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after glancing at the trends within Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Astec Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0065 = US$4.4m ÷ (US$950m - US$273m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Astec Industries has an ROCE of 0.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%. NasdaqGS:ASTE Return on Capital Employed September 10th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Astec Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Astec Industries.

So How Is Astec Industries' ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Astec Industries, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 11% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Astec Industries becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 18% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Astec Industries, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

