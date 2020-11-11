Dividends
ASTE

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ASTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ASTE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.34, the dividend yield is .78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASTE was $56.34, representing a -11.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.74 and a 123.84% increase over the 52 week low of $25.17.

ASTE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). ASTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58. Zacks Investment Research reports ASTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.65%, compared to an industry average of -34.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASTE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASTE

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular