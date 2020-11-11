Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ASTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ASTE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.34, the dividend yield is .78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASTE was $56.34, representing a -11.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.74 and a 123.84% increase over the 52 week low of $25.17.

ASTE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). ASTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58. Zacks Investment Research reports ASTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.65%, compared to an industry average of -34.5%.

