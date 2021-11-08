Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.81, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASTE was $64.81, representing a -18.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $80 and a 32.05% increase over the 52 week low of $49.08.

ASTE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). ASTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85. Zacks Investment Research reports ASTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -21.43%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aste Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.