Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that ASTE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.63, the dividend yield is .65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASTE was $67.63, representing a -15.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $80 and a 96.03% increase over the 52 week low of $34.50.

ASTE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). ASTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports ASTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.29%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASTE Dividend History page.

