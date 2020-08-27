Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ASTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ASTE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.64, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASTE was $53.64, representing a -15.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.74 and a 113.11% increase over the 52 week low of $25.17.

ASTE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). ASTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.64. Zacks Investment Research reports ASTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.76%, compared to an industry average of -37.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASTE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ASTE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ASTE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 45.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ASTE at 3.02%.

