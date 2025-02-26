Astec Industries, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results with Strong Net Income and EBITDA Growth

Astec Industries reported record fourth-quarter net sales, income, and adjusted EBITDA, highlighting operational improvements and strong market demand.

Quiver AI Summary

Astec Industries, Inc. announced strong fourth quarter financial results for 2024, showcasing record net sales of $359.0 million, a significant increase in net income to $21.1 million, and an adjusted net income of $27.2 million. The company reported record adjusted EBITDA of $47.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.92, up from $0.65 the previous year. Operational improvements, particularly in their Infrastructure Solutions segment, contributed to an operating margin of 9.7%. The firm emphasized effective working capital management, resulting in substantial cash flows and a decrease in net debt. Looking ahead, Astec expects continued growth with projected adjusted EBITDA between $105 million and $125 million for 2025, supported by a robust backlog and positive customer sentiment.

Potential Positives

Record net sales of $359.0 million, representing a 6.5% increase compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Strong net income of $21.1 million, a 41.6% increase from the prior year, demonstrating significant profitability growth.

Record adjusted EBITDA of $47.9 million, a 46.9% increase compared to the previous year, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Operating cash flow of $36.6 million and free cash flow of $32.1 million, reflecting healthy liquidity and cash generation capabilities.

Potential Negatives

Net sales for the full year 2024 declined by 2.5% compared to 2023, indicating potential issues in sustaining revenue growth.

Significant decrease in net income attributable to controlling interest for the year, dropping 87.2% from the previous year, which raises concerns about overall profitability.

Backlog decreased by 26.4%, suggesting reduced future revenue potential and possible weakening demand in the market.

FAQ

What were Astec's fourth quarter 2024 net sales?

Astec reported record net sales of $359.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

How much did Astec's net income increase in Q4 2024?

Net income increased to $21.1 million, a 41.6% increase compared to the previous year.

What was the adjusted EBITDA for Astec in Q4 2024?

The adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was a record $47.9 million, reflecting a 46.9% increase.

What is Astec's expected adjusted EBITDA range for 2025?

For 2025, Astec expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $105 million to $125 million.

What were the diluted EPS figures for Astec in Q4 2024?

The diluted EPS for Astec in Q4 2024 was $0.92, a 41.5% increase from the prior year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ASTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $ASTE stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Fourth Quarter 2024 Overview







(all comparisons are made to the corresponding prior year fourth quarter unless otherwise specified)



:











Record net sales of





$359.0 million











Strong net income of





$21.1 million





; Adjusted net income of





$27.2 million











EBITDA of





$40.0 million





; Record adjusted EBITDA of





$47.9 million











Diluted EPS of





$0.92





; Record adjusted EPS of





$1.19











Operating cash flow of





$36.6 million





; Free cash flow of





$32.1 million













CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





"I am pleased to report strong net income and quarterly records for net sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share. Our efforts around aftermarket, operational excellence and our OneASTEC procurement team are starting to deliver results," said Jaco van der Merwe, Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to thank all Astec employees for their hard work and dedication. Our results show what our team is capable of."





Brian Harris, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Our focus on working capital management resulted in operating cash flows and free cash flow in the quarter of $36.6 million and $32.1 million, respectively, reduced net debt of $30.0 million and improved liquidity of $228.1 million. Solid earnings and a strong balance sheet position us well for the future. Many of our customers reported record fourth quarters and are cautiously optimistic. For the full year 2025, we expect further progress in consistent and profitable growth to produce adjusted EBITDA in the range of $105 million to $125 million."











(in millions, except per share and percentage data)









4Q 2024













4Q 2023













Change













YTD 4Q





2024













YTD 4Q





2023













Change











Net sales





$





359.0













$





337.2













6.5





%









$





1,305.1













$





1,338.2













(2.5)





%











Infrastructure Solutions













248.8





















222.3

















11.9









%

















837.4





















800.4

















4.6









%













Material Solutions













110.2





















114.9

















(4.1)







%















467.7





















537.8

















(13.0)









%











Backlog









419.6

















569.8













(26.4)





%













419.6

















569.8













(26.4)





%











Infrastructure Solutions













305.5





















364.7

















(16.2)







%















305.5





















364.7

















(16.2)









%













Material Solutions













114.1





















205.1

















(44.4)







%















114.1





















205.1

















(44.4)









%











Income from operations









34.8

















18.9













84.1





%













23.2

















48.6













(52.3)





%











Operating margin













9.7









%

















5.6









%













410







bps















1.8









%

















3.6









%













(180)









bps











Effective tax rate









33.1





%













14.9





%









1,820





bps













70.5





%













21.3





%









4,920







bps











Net income attributable to controlling interest









21.1

















14.9













41.6





%













4.3

















33.5













(87.2)





%









Diluted EPS









0.92

















0.65













41.5





%













0.19

















1.47













(87.1)





%









EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)









40.0

















25.4













57.5





%













49.6

















75.0













(33.9)





%











EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP measure)











11.1





%













7.5





%









360





bps













3.8





%













5.6





%









(180)





bps







































































Adjusted (Non-GAAP)































































Adjusted income from operations









42.8

















26.3













62.7





%













86.1

















84.1













2.4





%











Adjusted operating margin













11.9









%

















7.8









%













410









bps

















6.6









%

















6.3









%













30









bps











Adjusted effective tax rate









31.2





%













17.3





%









1,390





bps

















27.3





%













22.1





%









520





bps









Adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest









27.2

















20.6













32.0





%













56.0

















60.8













(7.9)





%









Adjusted EPS









1.19

















0.90













32.2





%













2.45

















2.67













(8.2)





%









Adjusted EBITDA









47.9

















32.6













46.9





%













111.8

















110.0













1.6





%











Adjusted EBITDA margin













13.3









%

















9.7









%













360









bps

















8.6









%

















8.2









%













40









bps









































































































Segments Results







Our two reportable segments are comprised of sites based upon the nature of the products or services produced, the type of customer for the products, the similarity of economic characteristics, the manner in which management reviews results and the nature of the production process, among other considerations. Based on a review of these factors, our Australia and LatAm sites, which were previously reported in the Infrastructure Solutions segment have moved to the Materials Solutions segment and Astec Digital, which was previously included in the Corporate and Other category has moved to the Infrastructure Solutions segment, each beginning January 1, 2024. Prior periods have been revised to reflect the changes for the segment composition for comparability.









Infrastructure Solutions





- Road building equipment, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal storage solutions and related aftermarket parts.







Net sales of $248.8 million increased 11.9% as the infrastructure construction market remains strong with healthy demand for asphalt and concrete plants.



Net sales of $248.8 million increased 11.9% as the infrastructure construction market remains strong with healthy demand for asphalt and concrete plants.



Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA of $53.1 million increased 52.1% and Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.3% increased 560 basis points.











Materials Solutions





- Processing equipment to crush, screen and convey aggregates and related aftermarket parts.







Net sales of $110.2 million decreased by 4.1% primarily due to lower domestic equipment sales attributable to finance capacity constraints with contractors and dealers resulting in fewer product conversions. Dealer quoting remains active.



Net sales of $110.2 million decreased by 4.1% primarily due to lower domestic equipment sales attributable to finance capacity constraints with contractors and dealers resulting in fewer product conversions. Dealer quoting remains active.



Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million decreased 13.3% and Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.5% decreased 70 basis points.









Liquidity and Cash Flow









Our total liquidity was $228.1 million, consisting of $88.3 million of cash and cash equivalents available for operating purposes and $139.8 million available for additional borrowings under our revolving credit facility.



Our total liquidity was $228.1 million, consisting of $88.3 million of cash and cash equivalents available for operating purposes and $139.8 million available for additional borrowings under our revolving credit facility.



Operating Cash Flow in the quarter was $36.6 million and Free Cash Flow in the quarter was $32.1 million.









Fourth





Quarter Capital Allocation









Capital expenditures of $4.5 million.



Capital expenditures of $4.5 million.



Dividend payment of $0.13 per share.









Other Items









Increased effective tax rate for the fourth quarter primarily due to one-time adjustment of prior under-accruals of state income tax expenses.













Investor Conference Call and Webcast







Astec will conduct a conference call and live webcast today, February 26, 2025, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time, to review its fourth quarter and full year financial results as well as current business conditions.





To access the call, dial (888) 440-4118 on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time for the call. International callers should dial +1 (646) 960-0833.





You may also access a live webcast of the call at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/355500116





You will need to give your name and company affiliation and reference Astec. An archived webcast will be available for ninety days at www.astecindustries.com.





A replay of the call can be accessed until March 12, 2025 by dialing (800) 770-2030, or (609) 800-9909 for international callers, Conference ID# 8741406. A transcript of the conference call will be made available under the Investor Relations section of the Astec Industries, Inc. website within 5 business days after the call.







About Astec







Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing equipment. Astec also operates a line of controls and automation products designed to deliver enhanced productivity through improved equipment performance.







Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995







This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to, among other things, income, earnings, cash flows, changes in operations, operating improvements, businesses in which we operate and the United States and global economies. Statements in this News Release that are not historical are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" and may be indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipates," "supports," "plans," "projects," "expects," "believes," "should," "would," "could," "forecast," "management is of the opinion," use of the future tense and similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are based largely on management's expectations, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed and described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those risks described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors thereof



,



and in other reports filed subsequently by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may cause actual results, financial or otherwise, to be materially different from those anticipated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, the Company refers to various U.S. GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures which management believes provides useful information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management of the Company does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Nonetheless, this non-GAAP information can be useful in understanding the Company's operating results and the performance of its core business. Management of the Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to establish internal budgets and targets and to evaluate the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this News Release.





When we provide guidance for adjusted EBITDA as described above, we do not provide a reconciliation of the U.S. GAAP measures as we are unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual impact of the non-GAAP adjustment items. By their very nature, non-GAAP adjusted items are difficult to anticipate with precision because they are generally associated with unexpected and unplanned events that impact our Company and its financial results. Therefore, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable efforts.







For Additional Information Contact:







Steve Anderson





Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations





Phone: (423) 899-5898





E-mail: sanderson@astecindustries.com











Certain reclassifications have been made to the prior period financial information included in this News Release to conform to the presentation used in the financial statements for the three months ended





December 31, 2024





.













Astec Industries Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(In millions, except shares in thousands and per share amounts; unaudited)





























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net sales









$





359.0













$





337.2













$





1,305.1













$





1,338.2













Cost of sales













256.1

















248.1

















977.2

















1,007.4













Gross profit













102.9

















89.1

















327.9

















330.8





















































Operating expenses:









































Selling, general and administrative expenses













68.0

















69.7

















276.1

















276.4













Goodwill impairment













—

















—

















20.2

















—













Restructuring, other impairment and asset charges, net













0.1

















0.5

















8.4

















5.8













Total operating expenses













68.1

















70.2

















304.7

















282.2













Income from operations













34.8

















18.9

















23.2

















48.6





















































Other expenses, net:









































Interest expense













(2.3





)













(2.5





)













(10.7





)













(8.9





)









Other (expenses) income, net













(1.1





)













1.1

















1.4

















3.1













Income before income taxes













31.4

















17.5

















13.9

















42.8













Income tax provision













10.4

















2.6

















9.8

















9.1













Net income













21.0

















14.9

















4.1

















33.7













Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest













0.1

















—

















0.2

















(0.2





)









Net income attributable to controlling interest









$





21.1













$





14.9













$





4.3













$





33.5





















































Earnings per common share









































Basic









$





0.92













$





0.65













$





0.19













$





1.47













Diluted













0.92

















0.65

















0.19

















1.47





















































Weighted average shares outstanding









































Basic













22,821

















22,751

















22,799

















22,720













Diluted













22,906

















22,799

















22,853

















22,781



































































































Astec Industries Inc.









Reportable Segment Net Sales and Operating Adjusted EBITDA









(In millions, except percentage data; unaudited)











Reportable segment net sales exclude intersegment sales.



























Three Months Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023

















$ Change













% Change













Revenues from external customers











































Infrastructure Solutions









$





248.8













$





222.3













$





26.5

















11.9





%









Materials Solutions













110.2

















114.9

















(4.7





)













(4.1





)%









Net sales









$





359.0













$





337.2













$





21.8

















6.5





%



























































Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA



















































Infrastructure Solutions









$





53.1













$





34.9













$





18.2

















52.1





%









Materials Solutions













7.2

















8.3

















(1.1





)













(13.3





)%









Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA - Reportable Segments













60.3

















43.2































Reconciliation of Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA to "





Income before income taxes





"











































Corporate and Other













(12.4





)













(10.6





)

























Transformation program













(7.0





)













(6.7





)

























Restructuring and other related charges













(0.1





)













(0.1





)

























Asset impairment













—

















(0.4





)

























Transaction costs













(0.8





)













—





























Interest expense, net













(1.8





)













(1.9





)

























Depreciation and amortization













(6.7





)













(6.0





)

























Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest













(0.1





)













—





























Income before income taxes









$





31.4













$





17.5







































































Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA Margin

















2024





















2023

















Change



















Infrastructure Solutions













21.3





%













15.7





%









560 bps

















Materials Solutions













6.5





%













7.2





%









(70) bps









































































(Continued)



















Astec Industries Inc.









Reportable Segment Net Sales and Operating Adjusted EBITDA (Continued)









(In millions, except percentage data; unaudited)





























Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023

















$ Change













% Change













Revenues from external customers











































Infrastructure Solutions









$





837.4













$





800.4













$





37.0

















4.6





%









Materials Solutions













467.7

















537.8

















(70.1





)













(13.0





)%









Net sales









$





1,305.1













$





1,338.2













$





(33.1





)













(2.5





)%



























































Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA



















































Infrastructure Solutions









$





121.5













$





102.4













$





19.1

















18.7





%









Materials Solutions













37.2

















50.7

















(13.5





)













(26.6





)%









Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA - Reportable Segments













158.7

















153.1































Reconciliation of Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA to "





Income before income taxes





"











































Corporate and Other













(46.9





)













(43.1





)

























Transformation program













(32.8





)













(29.2





)

























Restructuring and other related charges













(9.5





)













(7.7





)

























Goodwill impairment













(20.2





)













—





























Asset impairment













—

















(1.2





)

























Gain on sale of property and equipment, net













1.1

















3.1





























Transaction costs













(0.8





)













—





























Interest expense, net













(8.7





)













(6.8





)

























Depreciation and amortization













(26.8





)













(25.6





)

























Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest













(0.2





)













0.2





























Income before income taxes









$





13.9













$





42.8







































































Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA Margin

















2024





















2023

















Change



















Infrastructure Solutions













14.5





%













12.8





%









170 bps

















Materials Solutions













8.0





%













9.4





%









(140) bps























































































Astec Industries Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In millions; unaudited)





























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Assets

























Current assets:

























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$





90.8













$





63.2













Investments













3.0

















5.7













Trade receivables, contract assets and other receivables, net













167.2

















152.7













Inventories, net













422.7

















455.6













Other current assets, net













39.1

















42.3













Total current assets













722.8

















719.5













Property, plant and equipment, net













181.9

















187.6













Other long-term assets













138.9

















152.2













Total assets









$





1,043.6













$





1,059.3





































Liabilities

























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





79.2













$





116.9













Customer deposits













77.3

















70.2













Other current liabilities













115.2

















111.9













Total current liabilities













271.7

















299.0













Long-term debt













105.0

















72.0













Other long-term liabilities













29.3

















34.6













Total equity













637.6

















653.7













Total liabilities and equity









$





1,043.6













$





1,059.3



































Astec Industries Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In millions; unaudited)





























Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net income









$





4.1













$





33.7













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities













63.5

















40.8













Distributions to deferred compensation programs' participants













(1.1





)













(1.8





)









Change in operating assets and liabilities













(43.5





)













(44.9





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













23.0

















27.8















Cash flows from investing activities:



























Expenditures for property and equipment













(20.5





)













(34.1





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment













2.3

















20.3













Proceeds from insurance













0.4

















—













Purchase of investments













(1.1





)













(1.0





)









Sale of investments













0.9

















1.9













Net cash used in investing activities













(18.0





)













(12.9





)











Cash flows from financing activities:



























Payment of dividends













(11.9





)













(11.8





)









Proceeds from borrowings on credit facilities and bank loans













215.6

















240.6













Repayments of borrowings on credit facilities and bank loans













(179.2





)













(245.8





)









Sale of Company stock by deferred compensation programs, net













0.4

















0.3













Withholding tax paid upon vesting of share-based compensation awards













(0.5





)













(1.6





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













24.4

















(18.3





)









Effect of exchange rates on cash













(1.8





)













0.6













Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













27.6

















(2.8





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period













63.2

















66.0













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period









$





90.8













$





63.2





















We present certain non-GAAP information that can be useful in understanding our operating results and the performance of our core business. We use both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to establish internal budgets and targets and to evaluate financial performance against such budgets and targets. We exclude the costs and related tax effects, which are based on the statutory tax rate applicable to each respective item unless otherwise noted below, of the following items as we do not believe they are indicative of our core business operations:







Transformation program - Incremental costs related to the execution of our ongoing strategic transformation initiatives which may include personnel costs, third-party consultant costs, duplicative systems usage fees, administrative costs, accelerated depreciation and amortization on certain long-lived assets and other similar type charges. Transformation program initiatives include our multi-year phased implementation of a standardized enterprise resource planning system and a lean manufacturing initiative at one of our largest manufacturing sites that was largely completed during 2023 with certain capital investments finalized in early 2024. Transformation program costs for the lean manufacturing initiative ceased at the end of 2023. These costs are included in "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses", as appropriate, in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.







Transformation program - Incremental costs related to the execution of our ongoing strategic transformation initiatives which may include personnel costs, third-party consultant costs, duplicative systems usage fees, administrative costs, accelerated depreciation and amortization on certain long-lived assets and other similar type charges. Transformation program initiatives include our multi-year phased implementation of a standardized enterprise resource planning system and a lean manufacturing initiative at one of our largest manufacturing sites that was largely completed during 2023 with certain capital investments finalized in early 2024. Transformation program costs for the lean manufacturing initiative ceased at the end of 2023. These costs are included in "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses", as appropriate, in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



Restructuring and other related charges - Charges related to restructuring activities which primarily include personnel termination actions and reorganization efforts to simplify and consolidate our operations. These activities include the workforce reductions effected in the second quarter of 2024, the termination of our previous Chief Executive Officer, the limited overhead restructuring action implemented in February 2023 and ongoing litigation costs for our exited Enid location, including the settlement loss recorded in the third quarter of 2024. These costs are recorded in "Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.







Restructuring and other related charges - Charges related to restructuring activities which primarily include personnel termination actions and reorganization efforts to simplify and consolidate our operations. These activities include the workforce reductions effected in the second quarter of 2024, the termination of our previous Chief Executive Officer, the limited overhead restructuring action implemented in February 2023 and ongoing litigation costs for our exited Enid location, including the settlement loss recorded in the third quarter of 2024. These costs are recorded in "Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



Goodwill impairment - Goodwill impairment charges, to the extent that they are experienced, are recorded in "Goodwill impairment" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. These charges are associated with the impairment of the goodwill allocated to the Materials Solutions reporting unit during the second quarter of 2024. The goodwill impairment is largely nondeductible for tax purposes and, as such, the tax impact applied reflects the actual tax impact by jurisdiction.







Goodwill impairment - Goodwill impairment charges, to the extent that they are experienced, are recorded in "Goodwill impairment" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. These charges are associated with the impairment of the goodwill allocated to the Materials Solutions reporting unit during the second quarter of 2024. The goodwill impairment is largely nondeductible for tax purposes and, as such, the tax impact applied reflects the actual tax impact by jurisdiction.



Asset impairment - Asset impairment charges, to the extent that they are experienced, are recorded in "Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. These include charges associated with abandoned in-process internally developed software that was determined to be impaired during the second quarter of 2023. Additional charges in 2023 relate to manufacturing equipment determined to be impaired.







Asset impairment - Asset impairment charges, to the extent that they are experienced, are recorded in "Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. These include charges associated with abandoned in-process internally developed software that was determined to be impaired during the second quarter of 2023. Additional charges in 2023 relate to manufacturing equipment determined to be impaired.



Gain on sale of property and equipment, net - Gains or losses recognized on the disposal of property and equipment that are recorded in "Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. We may sell or dispose of assets in the normal course of our business operations as they are no longer needed or used.



Gain on sale of property and equipment, net - Gains or losses recognized on the disposal of property and equipment that are recorded in "Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. We may sell or dispose of assets in the normal course of our business operations as they are no longer needed or used.



Transaction costs - Costs associated with the pursuit of acquisition opportunities, or the effected acquisition and integration of acquired businesses. These costs are typically included in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.











When we provide guidance for adjusted EBITDA as described above, we do not provide a reconciliation of the U.S. GAAP measure as we are unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual impact of the non-GAAP adjustment items. By their very nature, non-GAAP adjustment items are difficult to anticipate with precision because they are generally associated with unexpected and unplanned events that impact our Company and its financial results. Therefore, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable efforts.











Astec Industries Inc.









GAAP vs Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations Reconciliations









(In millions, except percentage data; unaudited)





























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net sales









$





359.0













$





337.2













$





1,305.1













$





1,338.2





















































Income from operations









$





34.8













$





18.9













$





23.2













$





48.6













Adjustments:









































Transformation program













7.1

















6.9

















33.5

















29.7













Restructuring and other related charges













0.1

















0.1

















9.5

















7.7













Goodwill impairment













—

















—

















20.2

















—













Asset impairment













—

















0.4

















—

















1.2













Gain on sale of property and equipment, net













—

















—

















(1.1





)













(3.1





)









Transaction costs













0.8

















—

















0.8

















—













Adjusted income from operations









$





42.8













$





26.3













$





86.1













$





84.1













Adjusted operating margin













11.9





%













7.8





%













6.6





%













6.3





%































Astec Industries Inc.









GAAP vs Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS Reconciliations









(In millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)





























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net income attributable to controlling interest









$





21.1













$





14.9













$





4.3













$





33.5













Adjustments:









































Transformation program













7.1

















6.9

















33.5

















29.7













Restructuring and other related charges













0.1

















0.1

















9.5

















7.7













Goodwill impairment













—

















—

















20.2

















—













Asset impairment













—

















0.4

















—

















1.2













Gain on sale of property and equipment, net













—

















—

















(1.1





)













(3.1





)









Transaction costs













0.8

















—

















0.8

















—













Income tax impact of adjustments













(1.9





)













(1.7





)













(11.2





)













(8.2





)









Adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest









$





27.2













$





20.6













$





56.0













$





60.8





















































Diluted EPS









$





0.92













$





0.65













$





0.19













$





1.47













Adjustments:









































Transformation program



(a)















0.32

















0.30

















1.47

















1.30













Restructuring and other related charges



(a)















—

















—

















0.41

















0.35













Goodwill impairment













—

















—

















0.88

















—













Asset impairment













—

















0.02

















—

















0.05













Gain on sale of property and equipment, net













—

















—

















(0.05





)













(0.14





)









Transaction costs













0.03

















—

















0.04

















—













Income tax impact of adjustments













(0.08





)













(0.07





)













(0.49





)













(0.36





)









Adjusted EPS









$





1.19













$





0.90













$





2.45













$





2.67























































(a)



Calculation includes the impact of a rounding adjustment































Astec Industries Inc.









EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations









(In millions, except percentage data; unaudited)





























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net sales









$





359.0













$





337.2













$





1,305.1













$





1,338.2





















































Net income attributable to controlling interest









$





21.1













$





14.9













$





4.3













$





33.5













Interest expense, net













1.8

















1.9

















8.7

















6.8













Depreciation and amortization













6.7

















6.0

















26.8

















25.6













Income tax provision













10.4

















2.6

















9.8

















9.1













EBITDA













40.0

















25.4

















49.6

















75.0













EBITDA margin













11.1





%













7.5





%













3.8





%













5.6





%

















































Adjustments:









































Transformation program













7.0

















6.7

















32.8

















29.2













Restructuring and other related charges













0.1

















0.1

















9.5

















7.7













Goodwill impairment













—

















—

















20.2

















—













Asset impairment













—

















0.4

















—

















1.2













Gain on sale of property and equipment, net













—

















—

















(1.1





)













(3.1





)









Transaction costs













0.8

















—

















0.8

















—













Adjusted EBITDA









$





47.9













$





32.6













$





111.8













$





110.0













Adjusted EBITDA margin













13.3





%













9.7





%













8.6





%













8.2





%































Astec Industries Inc.









Free Cash Flow Reconciliation









(In millions; unaudited)





























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net cash provided by operating activities









$





36.6













$





46.6













$





23.0













$





27.8













Expenditures for property and equipment













(4.5





)













(9.1





)













(20.5





)













(34.1





)









Free cash flow









$





32.1













$





37.5













$





2.5













$





(6.3





)







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.