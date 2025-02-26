ASTEC INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $ASTE Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASTEC INDUSTRIES ($ASTE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, beating estimates of $0.74 by $0.45. The company also reported revenue of $359,000,000, missing estimates of $378,828,000 by $-19,828,000.
ASTEC INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of ASTEC INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 289,974 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,743,126
- UBS GROUP AG added 228,550 shares (+1282.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,679,280
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 171,101 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,748,993
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 117,858 shares (+184.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,960,028
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 95,814 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,219,350
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 77,240 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,595,264
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 59,938 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,013,916
