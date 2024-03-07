News & Insights

ASTE

Astec Industries CFO Rebecca Weyenberg Steps Down

March 07, 2024 — 07:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) announced on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Weyenberg has stepped down with immediate effect. She will remain in the company on an advisory basis through April 30.

Subsequently, Astec has appointed Heinrich Jonker, vice president Finance- Infrastructure Solutions, as interim CFO, effective immediately.

The Board has initiated a search process to identify the next CFO and has retained a search firm to assist in evaluating candidates for the role.

