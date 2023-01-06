Astec Industries CEO Barry Ruffalo Steps Down; Names Jaco Van Der Merwe President & CEO

(RTTNews) - Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) said Friday that Barry Ruffalo has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The company noted that it has appointed Jaco van der Merwe as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Astec Industries Board of Directors. van der Merwe joined Astec in 2016 as Group President and currently serves as Group President - Infrastructure Solutions, a role he assumed in 2019.

