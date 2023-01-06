Markets
ASTE

Astec Industries CEO Barry Ruffalo Steps Down; Names Jaco Van Der Merwe President & CEO

January 06, 2023 — 09:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) said Friday that Barry Ruffalo has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The company noted that it has appointed Jaco van der Merwe as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Astec Industries Board of Directors. van der Merwe joined Astec in 2016 as Group President and currently serves as Group President - Infrastructure Solutions, a role he assumed in 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASTE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.