Astec Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ASTE

In trading on Monday, shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.45, changing hands as low as $62.59 per share. Astec Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASTE's low point in its 52 week range is $50.29 per share, with $80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.03.

