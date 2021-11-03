Astec Industries Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Astec Industries (ASTE) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $9.3 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $1.6M, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Astec Industries reported adjusted earnings of $11.4 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $$267.0 million from $$231.4 million last year.

Astec Industries earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $11.4 Mln. vs. $4.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $$267.0 Mln vs. $$231.4 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.