Is Astec Industries (ASTE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Astec Industries (ASTE) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Astec Industries is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 183 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Astec Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASTE's full-year earnings has moved 14.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ASTE has moved about 27.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 8.8%. This shows that Astec Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Techtronic Industries Co. (TTNDY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.4%.

In Techtronic Industries Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Astec Industries is a member of the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.9% so far this year, meaning that ASTE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Techtronic Industries Co. belongs to the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #164. The industry has moved -1.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Astec Industries and Techtronic Industries Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.