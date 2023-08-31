Astec Industries (ASTE) Price Target Increased by 8.92% to 58.14

The average one-year price target for Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been revised to 58.14 / share. This is an increase of 8.92% from the prior estimate of 53.38 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 65.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.86% from the latest reported closing price of 54.41 / share.

Astec Industries Declares $0.13 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $54.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 1.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astec Industries. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTE is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 16,458K shares. The put/call ratio of ASTE is 3.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 1,956K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares, representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 15.56% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,601K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 3.11% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,480K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,051K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 7.48% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 586K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Astec Industries Background Information

Astec Industries, Inc., is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plant, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include its aggregate processing equipment.

