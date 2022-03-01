Astec (ASTE) Q4 Earnings Lags Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of 3 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 1 cent. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 56 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Including one-time items, the company reported a loss per share of 40 cents in the quarter under review against earnings of 67 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues & Backlog

Astec’s revenues increased 12.1% year over year to $268 million in the quarter under review. The top line came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Domestic sales were up 18.2% year over year on pricing initiatives, stronger asphalt plant and concrete plant sales as well as increased aftermarket parts sales. International sales declined 6.8% in the fourth quarter owing to lower equipment sales, partly offset by increased aftermarket parts sales.



Given strong demand, Astec achieved a record backlog of $763 million in 2021, suggesting a year-over-year surge of 111.5%. Domestic backlog climbed 123% year over year to $627 million, while international backlog increased 69.7% to $136 million.

Operating Performance

Adjusted cost of sales climbed 17.5% year over year to $214 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted gross profit was $54 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $57 million. Adjusted gross margin contracted to 20.1% from the year-ago quarter’s 23.8%.



Adjusted selling, general, administrative and engineering (SG&A) increased 27% year over year to around $47 million. The company reported an adjusted operating income of $0.8 million, reflecting a year-over-year slump of 95%.



The adjusted operating margin was 0.3% compared with 6.6% in the prior-year quarter. The 630-basis point contraction was caused by manufacturing challenges resulting from supply chain and logistics disruptions as well as pandemic-induced labor restrictions and inflationary cost pressure, higher costs related to centralization and infrastructure efforts associated with the company’s ongoing transformation initiatives and a legal contingency.



Adjusted EBITDA was $8.1 million in the reported quarter, down 65% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 3%, reflecting a 680 basis points contraction from the prior-year quarter.

Segment Performance

Revenues in the Infrastructure Solutions segment were up 14% to $190 million from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The segment’s adjusted gross profit was $36.1 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $39.5 million.



Materials Solutions segment’s total revenues were $78 million in the quarter under review, reflecting an increase of 8.5% year over year. The segment’s adjusted gross profit was $16.4 million, down 1.3% year over year.

Financial Position

Astec ended 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $134.4 million compared with $158.6 million at 2020-end. At the end of 2021, the company’s long-term debt was $0.2 million compared with $0.4 million at the end of 2020.

2021 Performance

Astec reported an adjusted EPS of $1.47 in 2021 compared with $2.38 reported in the prior year. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Including one-time items, the bottom line came in at 78 cents per share compared with $2.05 reported in 2020.



Sales were down 7% year over year to $1.09 billion. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 billion.

Price Performance

Astec’s shares have declined 29.4% in the past year compared with the industry's loss of 11.3%.



