Astec (ASTE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 59 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings of 58 cents in the quarter under review against a loss per share of 17 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues & Backlog

Astec’s revenues increased 10% year over year to a record $350 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $348 million. The upside was driven by changes in volume, pricing and mix.



Domestic sales were up 15.3% year over year, while International sales declined 8.9% in the quarter.



Astec reported a backlog of $689 million at the second-quarter end, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 17.7%. Domestic backlog fell 16.6% year over year to $588 million, while international backlog declined 24% to $107 million.

We expected the total backlog to be $1,192 million in the quarter.

Astec Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Astec Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Astec Industries, Inc. Quote

Operating Performance

Cost of sales increased 4.6% year over year to $267 million in the second quarter. The gross profit was $83 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $63 million. The gross margin moved up to 23.7% from the year-ago quarter’s 19.8%.



Selling, general, administrative and engineering (SG&A) increased 5.4% year over year to $65 million. The company reported an adjusted operating income of $26.2 million, reflecting a year-over-year surge of 194.4%. The adjusted operating margin was 7.5% compared with 2.8% in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was $32.2 million in the reported quarter, up 143.9% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.2%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 4.1%.

Segmental Performance

Revenues in the Infrastructure Solutions segment were up 4.1% to $218 million from the year-ago quarter. We predicted the segment’s sales to be $227 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $26.7 million, up 67.9% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



The Materials Solutions segment’s total revenues were $130.2 million in the quarter under review, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 21.2%. We expected sales of $114 million for the segment. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $18.3 million, up 92.6% year over year.

Financial Position

Astec ended the second quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $44.5 million compared with $66 million at the 2022-end. At the end of second-quarter 2023, the company’s long-term debt was $62 million compared with $78 million at the end of 2022.

Price Performance

Astec’s shares have gained 24.7% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 48.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Astec currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW and Terex Corporation TEX. WOR and MTW sport a Zacks Rank #1 at present, and TEX has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Worthington Industries has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WOR’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.65 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 22.6% in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 43.4% in the last year.



Manitowoc has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 256.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTW’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 7.8% north in the past 60 days. MTW’s shares gained 54.8% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terex’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $1.61. Estimates were unchanged in the last 60 days. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 27.1%. TEX gained 84.7% in the last year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Terex Corporation (TEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.